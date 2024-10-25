A. Swayze & The Ghosts put post-punk back on the menu

The ARIA-nominated A. Swayze & The Ghosts have just released their suitably chaotic album ‘Let’s Live A Better Life Than This’

Eloquently described as ‘a punk band’s attempt at making a dance track’ by lead singer and frontman Andrew Swayze.

This album is one of those experiences where every time a new song comes on you think it’s a new artist.

Its Blissful inconsistency is what makes it such a great album to listen to.

With elements of The Clash, Devo and Talking Heads, you’re not sure whether to headbang or break out into violent rhythmic dance.

The first two tracks on the album; ‘Tell You All The Time’ and ‘Anthropology’ are all the best elements of the clash.

With punchy, brit-rock-esque guitars and melodic vocals that would suitably soundtrack a cloudy day in London.

Further down to the tracklist however with songs like ‘Sick Kinda WRLD’ and ‘Cool Cucumber’, we see a more pop-driven and infused side of the band.

These tracks drive a much more synth-pop-infection, with the kind of running, tight drumming you would see from New Order.

The album ends with a reminder that A. Swayze & The Ghosts are post-punk.

With their distinguished style being captured in their track ‘Before I Left’, a reminiscent reminder back to the album’s Clash-esque beginning.

This remarkable new album is the result of four years spent writing between Melbourne and Tasmania.

Their final result, however, came from Sunset Pig Studios in Melbourne, the production minds behind punk band These New South Whales.

After their debut album ‘Paid Salvation’ earned A. Swayze an ARIA nomination, they have been heralded as Australia’s next big thing in post-punk and heavy rock.

And with a slew of releases to back that claim, they have also secured a slot in next year’s lineup on Party In The Paddock.

If that doesn’t scratch the itch, however, they will be on tour at the end of this year at a venue near you.

So check out their new album here if you haven’t already and peep their official tour dates below for a chance to see them live.