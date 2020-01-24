Watch These New South Whales perform ‘In the Light of Day’

Local legends, These New South Whales were recently welcomed to the Live at Enmore studio. They delivered an energetic and impassioned rendition of their latest single, In the Light of Day.

Built on a foundation of dissonant bass, guitar with a country twang, the track has a melody that will be with you for days.

These New South Whales were the latest guests of Live at Enmore. They delivered a performance of their single In the Light of Day full of their customary swagger.

Before the four-piece hit the studio, frontman Jamie Timony articulated the song’s message:

“In the Light of Day is a song about waking up, seeing though your own deception and the lies we tell ourselves.”

The track signals a new direction for the band, who were determined to change tack after their first record:

“We were basically trying to keep ourselves interested and following our gut.”

In the Light of Day appears on the band’s new record, I Just Do What God Tells Me To Do. Head over to their website to find out more.

Check out the performance below: