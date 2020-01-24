Needle In The Hay Spotlight: WAWAWOW – ‘The Big Cookoff’

Our Needle In The Hay competition is under way once again. Singles are rolling in and already, we’re finding a few standouts. For our first ever entry spotlight, we’re looking at WAWAWOW’s newest track The Big Cookoff.

WAWAWOW are a Sydney four-piece who known for their particularly wild brand of psych rock. Stick the computerised punk energy of Regurgitator in a blender with a few riffs out of the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets handbook and you’ll start to paint an appropriate picture.

It’s time for The Big Cookoff with WAWAWOW, a piece of raucous psychedelia which implodes at least once every 30 seconds.

One of the year’s first Needle In The Hay entries, The Big Cookoff tells you a lot on title alone. It’s twisted, kooky, and yep – slightly cooked. If you’re familiar with WAWAWOW out all, none of these descriptors would sound out of the ordinary.

It’s the band’s first new single in some time after a quiet 2019. They first made their mark back in 2017, generating a fair amount of buzz around their untamed style both on record and off. For their trouble they’ve hit King St Crawl twice in that time, plus landed support slots with The Growlers, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and RAAVE TAPES to name a few.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I for one am pumped up the return of WAWAWOW – the world is a weirder and more wonderful place when blessed by their presence. It’s good news, then, that The Big Cookoff comes as a single from a debut album named PINK ELEPHANT. Keep your ears out for that one on February 14th.

For now enjoy the zany frenzy of The Big Cookoff, or join WAWAWOW at any of the below live shows.

Live dates

Mon 27 Jan – Putting Out: An RFS Fundraiser – Town Hall Hotel, Sydney

Sat 1 Feb – RF-Fest – Sneaky Possum, Sydney

Fri 7 Feb – The Loft, Sydney

Sat 15 Feb – Album Launch – Dicey Riley’s, Wollongong

Sat 22 Feb – Album Launch – Town Hall Hotel, Sydney

More details here.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.