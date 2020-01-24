West Wind craft a world of genre-bending glory on ‘Sundown’

It was a few weeks back, with the release of their track River, that we were first introduced to the groove-laden sounds of West Wind. The Ulladulla-based band craft songs that feel simultaneously grounded and explorative; they’re rooted in alt-pop, but stretch into far more exciting and unexpected sonic territories.

Now, with the release of their new EP Sundown, the group continue to establish their penchant for delivering immersive gems of sound. If you’re not already across this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their new EP Sundown, Ulladulla-based outfit West Wind deliver a sprawling slice of genre-bending electro-pop brilliance.

Throughout the new EP, West Wind glide through a hypnotic concoction of dance, soul, indie-rock, and funk to deliver something uniquely their own. With rich, endearing vocal melodies and instrumentation that seamlessly blends the electronic with acoustic, this new EP is oozing with originality.

Across the EP’s punchy 13-minute run-time, the band construct a sonic universe that feels unbounded by time. Opening track and lead single River is a standout, immediately establishing the far-reaching musical scope of the release. Their infectious melody work is quickly put on display, and their textured production is given time to shine. Hollywood is a continuation of this groove-heavy pop, while Stay Calm is a woozy slice of woozy electronica that never really begins and never really ends; it seems to fade in and out of existence.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By the time the EP’s closing track Perfume reaches its final moments, you’ll be completely hooked by West Wind’s unique brand of music.

These are still relatively early days for this Ulladulla group, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new EP above.