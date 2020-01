Sarah Mary Chadwick’s new album Please Daddy is out now. An arresting listen from its first moment, Chadwick’s remains as devastating and beautiful as ever.



Please Daddy is out now via Rice Is Nice Records. Grab your copy here.

Tour dates

Sat 15 Feb – Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney

Fri 21 Feb – Altar, Hobart

Wed 11 Mar – Brunswick Music Festival – Howler, Melbourne