Amyl and the Sniffers and Blur take home coveted Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2024

Captured on film, check out the most iconic music moments of 2024

The winners of the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2024 have been revealed, with London-based photographer Andreia Lemos taking home the prestigious Undiscovered Photographer of the Year award for her striking image of Australian punk-rockers Amyl and the Sniffers.

Lemos, known for her raw and dynamic captures, said of working with the band, “No one comes close to bursting my heart open in anticipation as Amy does – finger restlessly hovering over the trigger.”

The Music Moment of the Year award, which was decided by public vote, went to Tom Pallant for his electrifying shot of Blur at their second Wembley Stadium show in July 2023.

Pallant perfectly captured the moment guitarist Graham Coxon launched his instrument 20 feet into the air. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “It’s the only time I’ve ever shouted ‘YES!’ after getting a shot.”

This year’s Abbey Road Music Photography Awards saw a 50% increase in submissions, with over 22,000 images from 28 countries entered across six open categories.

Legendary photographer Rankin, who led the judging panel, praised the calibre of entries: “The work this year has surpassed my expectations, elevating the standard to new heights.” He added that the selection process was both “challenging and inspiring.”

Other notable winners included Francis Mancini, who took home the Live Music award for his shot of Darren Styles, and Lemphek, who won the Underground Scenes category with a gritty image of BBQ frontman Hui Zu and Bad Tailor guitarist Chen Hongmin sharing a shoey on stage.

The awards ceremony, held at Abbey Road Studios on 3 October, was hosted by Edith Bowman and featured live performances by Maverick Sabre’s YOURS collective, JNR Williams, and Aziya.

The event also saw legendary photographer Jill Furmanovsky receive the prestigious ICON Award for her 53-year career, during which she’s captured iconic moments with the likes of Pink Floyd and Oasis.

All winning and nominated entries will be exhibited at London’s Royal Albert Hall from 8 October to 12 November.