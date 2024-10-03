For the Tom Petty obsessed, wrap your ears around the full soundtrack for ‘Bad Monkey’

The War On Drugs, Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, and Kurt Vile bring their ‘runnin’ down a dream’ energy to the Bad Monkey soundtrack

Ever wondered what a Tom Petty-inspired crime drama would sound like? Well, look no further than Bad Monkey. This Apple TV+ series, based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel, is set in the Florida Keys and features a soundtrack packed with Petty covers.

Music supervisor Tony Von Pervieux told Vulture that the initial plan was to include 10 Petty covers, but that number quickly grew to 21. And the artists they approached were more than happy to jump on board. “It was the easiest sell to say, ‘Hey, we have this cool show and really cool experience to do a cover,'” he explained. “And they were all like, ‘Yeah, of course. We’re huge Tom Petty fans. You don’t have to explain.'”

This isn’t the first time showrunner Bill Lawrence (also known for the cult classic Scrubs) has flaunted his Petty obsession, either. Remember Cougar Town? Yep, all 102 episodes were named after Tom Petty songs. The man knows his way around a Petty homage.

