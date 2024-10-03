[gtranslate]
For the Tom Petty obsessed, wrap your ears around the full soundtrack for 'Bad Monkey'

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

The War On Drugs, Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, and Kurt Vile bring their ‘runnin’ down a dream’ energy to the Bad Monkey soundtrack

Ever wondered what a Tom Petty-inspired crime drama would sound like? Well, look no further than Bad Monkey. This Apple TV+ series, based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel, is set in the Florida Keys and features a soundtrack packed with Petty covers.

Music supervisor Tony Von Pervieux told Vulture that the initial plan was to include 10 Petty covers, but that number quickly grew to 21. And the artists they approached were more than happy to jump on board. “It was the easiest sell to say, ‘Hey, we have this cool show and really cool experience to do a cover,'” he explained. “And they were all like, ‘Yeah, of course. We’re huge Tom Petty fans. You don’t have to explain.'”

This isn’t the first time showrunner Bill Lawrence (also known for the cult classic Scrubs) has flaunted his Petty obsession, either. Remember Cougar Town? Yep, all 102 episodes were named after Tom Petty songs. The man knows his way around a Petty homage.

With every episode of Bad Monkey now out, all of the Tom Petty covers have been released, and the lineup is absolutely killer. Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Larkin Poe, Fitz and The Tantrums, and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, just to name a few, have lent their talents to give these classics a fresh spin.

Here’s the full tracklist:

  1. “American Girl” – The War on Drugs
  2. “Refugee” – Sharon Van Etten
  3. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Kurt Vile
  4. “Free Fallin'” – Fitz and The Tantrums
  5. “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Larkin Poe
  6. “I Won’t Back Down” – Sharon Van Etten
  7. “You Wreck Me” – The War on Drugs
  8. “Sins of My Youth” – Kurt Vile
  9. “Even the Losers” – Fitz and The Tantrums
  10. “Room at the Top” – Eddie Vedder
  11. “You’re Gonna Get It” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  12. “Yer So Bad” – The War on Drugs
  13. “Wildflowers” – Larkin Poe
  14. “Angel with a Broken Heart” – Fitz and The Tantrums
  15. “Handle My Love” – Sharon Van Etten
  16. “Time to Move On” – Kurt Vile
  17. “Strange Things” – The War on Drugs
  18. “Learning to Fly” – Larkin Poe
  19. “Into the Great Wide Open” – Fitz and The Tantrums
  20. “Last Dance with Mary Jane” – Sharon Van Etten
  21. “Free Fallin'” (Bonus Track) – The War on Drugs

Whether you’re in it for the plot or just after some sweet Tom Petty vibes, this soundtrack is a must-hear. You can find it on Apple Music, Spotify, and wherever you get your tunes!

