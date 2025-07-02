Trey Parker and Matt Stone say the Paramount merger is ‘Fking Up South Park’ 

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are pissed — and they’re not exactly being subtle about it

South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have taken aim at the ongoing Paramount–Skydance merger, blaming the studio chaos for delaying the launch of Season 27 by two whole weeks.

Their very on-brand response? They hopped onto the show’s social media and said what everyone’s thinking:

“This merger is a stshow and it’s fking up South Park.”

The statement dropped just 30 minutes after Comedy Central announced the new premiere date — now July 23, instead of the original July 9. Clearly, Parker and Stone aren’t vibing with the way their baby is being handled in the middle of corporate musical chairs.

They added:

“We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

So yeah — it’s not just the delay. There’s a bigger mess brewing.

South Park’s 27th season premiere has moved to Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:00pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/Ep2C28HXFS — South Park (@SouthPark) July 2, 2025

What’s Actually Going On?

For starters, the merger itself is still technically up in the air. Paramount’s deal with Skydance hasn’t even been finalized yet — it’s pending FCC approval and has a looming July 7 deadline. In the meantime, it’s already caused a wave of layoffs, cancellations, and now, delays for big-name shows like South Park.

Oh, and there’s a streaming rights war happening too. HBO Max’s deal to stream South Park expired last month. Now it’s in licensing limbo, with no fresh deal locked down — and word is incoming Paramount boss Jeff Shell is making those talks even messier by meddling with both Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix.

So where does that leave South Park? Still technically streaming on Max for now. But if you were hoping for a clean rollout or new platform drop, don’t hold your breath.