Never forget when the creators of ‘South Park’ dropped acid at the Oscars

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the notorious minds behind South Park, are known for pushing the envelope in any way possible.

Their appearance at the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000 was no different.

To set the scene, it was the golden age of Y2K, and Blame Canada from their 1999 film, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, was up for Best Original Song.

However, while Parker had said the nomination was “a really big validation of South Park,” Stone noted that they wanted to find a way to “go, but not go” to the ceremony.

“We were so, like, punk-rock — you know, like, against all of that stuff,” Stone told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

The answer? Turn on, tune in, and drop out of the Academy Awards, obviously.

So, Stone and Parker ate sugar cubes doused with LSD that a friend had given them right before the show.

Then came the fun part, with the pair exiting the limousine in beautiful custom-made-gowns that had caused waves at previous award ceremonies – complete with headbands, and speed-dealer sunnies.

Parker wore a refined version of Jennifer Lopez’ infamous Versace dress that she’d previously worn at the 2000 Grammys.

Stone also looked ravishing in a pink gown, inspired by the Ralph Lauren piece worn by none other than Gwyneth Paltrow at the Oscars in 1999.

Gaze upon their psychedelic beauty below:

The pair also stayed on a strict script in case things got too… tricky. If anyone asked about their gowns, their sunnies, or why they were even there in the first place, the response would simply be: “Well, it’s just such a magical night.”

Never forget when Trey Parker & Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, wore these to the Oscars while tripping on acid. pic.twitter.com/e5Aj4tVERl — Natty 💜🐍 (111%) (@nataliairl) November 27, 2019

Despite inevitably losing to Phil Collins’ You’ll Be In My Heart, for Tarzan, it’s a moment that’s gone down in Academy Awards, and pop culture history.

“Some people were stoked when we showed up at the Oscars in those dresses. Michael Caine being one,” Stone said.

“But I remember Gloria Estefan was super-pissed.”