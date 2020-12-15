South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have taken the piss out of Donald Trump’s election loss with a stunning deepfake video.

After Trump lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden in November, he has since mounted multiple failed legal challenges that demand a voter recount.

Furthermore, Trump has been stoking the flames of US civil war by initially refusing to concede the election and claiming that Biden’s win came from voter fraudulence. These are claims which both Democratic and Republican senators have called out as false, misinformed, and dangerous.

But no need to fear, because Parker and Stone have pushed Trump into the depths of uncanny-valley in the latest episode of their new web series, Sassy Justice. The clip shows deepfake Trump reading audiences a festive story about reindeer.

“Once upon a time there was a little reindeer, all the reindeer agreed he was the best reindeer out of all the reindeers,” he began, showing a childish drawing of a reindeer with an awful haircut.

“The next day a grumpy, old, sleepy-eyed reindeer came into town and started saying, ‘You know the reindeer? He’s not awesome.’ ‘But he is awesome,’ all the reindeers said.”

Close to tears and in true Trump spirit, the deepfake Donald then says that the election was “rigged”, before informing us that the reindeer all died and there was “no Christmas ever again.”

Sassy Justice is Parker and Stone’s new YouTube web series alongside British comedian Peter Serafinowicz, who plays Trump in the video. Breaking away from South Park’s traditionally crude animation style, Sassy Justice instead uses deepfake technology to mock high profile US figures.

For those who don’t know, deepfakes are the terrifying machine-learning AI that can be used to superimpose someone else’s face onto a photo or video. Deepfakes have been cited as a major contributor to fake news and hoaxes, and the once-complex technology is becoming more accessible to the public every year.

Case in point, the first episode of Sassy Justice went online in October this year, which focussed on a spoof news show presented by ‘Fred Sassy’: a deepfaked Donald Trump.

In another episode, Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg plays a kidney dialysis salesman, known as the ‘Dialysis King of Cheyenne’.

Other celebrities recreated in the show include Julie Andrews, Al Gore, Jared Kushner (voiced by Parker’s daughter), Michael Caine, Ivanka Trump, and Chris Wallace.