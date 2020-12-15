Enmore Audio

Meet VOC-25: the latest creation from the mind of Love Hultén

JS

by Jeremy Span

voc-25 love hultén
The VOC-25 is an eccentric synthesizer from Love Hultén – appropriating an original project by robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz that uses plastic teeth to make music.

Earlier this year, Swedish builder Love Hultén created the MMXS — a marble-powered synthesizer that was made from a Meccano set. His latest synth adventure is the VOC-25.

The conceptual vocal synthesizer is based on the Axoloti Core Synth with 25 sets of plastic teeth. Each set represents a different note on the keyboard. The original design was conceived by fellow Swedish builder, Simone Giertz, a self-proclaimed “expert in shitty robots”. The seed for Giertz’ teeth-clacking synthesizer was inspired by the way in which we show our appreciation by clapping our hands.

voc-25_teeth

Love Hultén took the concept of the teeth “choir” and applied his knack for traditional craftsmanship fused with modern tech. He modelled his tribute on a classic computer desktop, with a three-part wooden setup consisting of a monitor, main console and keyboard.

The voicebank is achieved by RAW vocal audio samples which are fed into the main console via USB. There are built-in effects including reverb and delay. The Axoloti board inputs MIDI via the 25-key keyboard, which also outputs MIDI.

The setup can be used standalone with its built-in speakers, but also outputs at the back for external monitors. Love Hultén recommends the use of external monitors to reduce mechanical noise — just in case that teeth-clacking becomes a little too much.

It’s always a pleasure to see what comes out of his studio. Explore more Love Hultén designs on his website.

