Out Run’s ‘Angels’ is where melancholia meets a synthy dream you can’t shake off

Nostalgia in music has a way of unlocking emotions and memories we didn’t even know we were holding onto

Out Run’s latest single, Angels, taps into this magic, offering a sonic experience that feels both comforting and a little surreal.

The Florence-based trio’s embrace of analog synths brings a retro 80s synthpop vibe, while keeping it fresh and vital.

The track kicks off with waves of shimmering, retro-futuristic synths that immediately channel the spirit of Depeche Mode, New Order, and A-ha. But there’s also a modern emotional edge, evoking artists like Japanese Breakfast and Lykke Li.

Ginevra Abbarchini’s vocals are the heart of Angels—tender, wistful, and full of raw vulnerability. Her voice effortlessly balances dreamy introspection and commanding presence, pulling listeners into a soundscape that’s both melancholic and electrifying.

Lyrically, Angels goes deep. Lines like “We’re all gonna die in the blink of an eye” and “What will I leave behind? What will you remember me by?” turn the track into more than just a synthwave anthem—it becomes a poignant reflection on life’s fragility. It’s a perfect mix of existential themes and infectious, danceable beats, offering something both thought-provoking and impossible to resist.

“Our music is born from the tension between the past and the present,” the band says. “With ‘Angels,’ we wanted to create something that’s melancholic but full of life—a celebration of human fragility.”

Out Run, made up of Abbarchini, Lawrence Fancelli, and Niccolò Messeri, have been refining their sound since forming in 2022 under Through The Void Records. Their use of analog synths, like the Juno 60 and Prophet 6, brings warmth and depth to their music, blending retro influences with a polished, modern production style.

After the success of Monster, which racked up over a million streams, Angels is a bold step forward. The track captures the emotional depth of 80s synthpop without sounding like a copy, carving out a unique space for the band in today’s music scene.

By the time Angels fades out, it feels like waking from a daydream you didn’t want to leave. It’ll be on repeat all the way into 2025 and beyond. The track’s textures linger, reminding us of all the “what even is this” moments that make nostalgia such a powerful muse.

Out Run isn’t just borrowing from the past—they’re building a new one, one that feels as vivid and unreal as a memory you’ve carried with you forever.

Produced under Through The Void Records, Out Run’s future is looking pretty damn bright.