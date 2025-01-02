Neil Young Withdraws from Glastonbury 2025 Over Corporate Concerns

Neil Young has announced his withdrawal from Glastonbury 2025, citing concerns over what he describes as increasing corporate influence on the festival.

Writing on his Neil Young Archives website on December 31, Young revealed that while he and his band The Chrome Hearts had planned to perform at the legendary festival, new requirements from the BBC prompted their withdrawal.

“We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in,” Young stated. “It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being.”

The legendary musician, who previously headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2009, expressed disappointment but remained firm in his decision. “We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be,” he explained, adding, “Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour.”

The festival, scheduled for June 25-29 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, has so far confirmed only two acts:

– Rod Stewart for the Sunday afternoon Legends Slot

– Nile Rodgers & Chic (inadvertently confirmed during Rodgers’ speech at the Rolling Stone Awards)

Glastonbury organisers have not yet responded to Young’s comments, and the specific nature of the BBC’s requests remains unclear. And while fans around the world may be singing his praises, it would be remiss not to recall his selling of his own catalog in the last couple of years for around the $150 million dollar mark!

The 2024 festival featured headline performances from Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA, alongside notable sets from Shania Twain, Little Simz, Fontaines D.C., and IDLES. Tickets for the 2025 edition sold out in 32 minutes using a new queuing system, with resale tickets expected to be available in spring 2025.

The festival will observe its traditional fallow year in 2026.