The Trocadero Room is Enmore’s newest/oldest mini-venue

Filling up the shell of its predecessor, Hiway Bar, a couple doors up from the Enmore Theatre. This tiny 150 capacity venue features upgraded staging, lighting, audio and decor. As well as a great range of shows from local and interstate artists.

After reopening in late 2023, The Tracadero Room has hosted a bunch of events. Including a weekly Inner West Hip-Hop Jam night on Tuesdays. They’ve held international showcases and label nights. And is available 7 days a week for gigs, late-night parties, comedy, burlesque and private events.

The hidey-hole has a seated capacity of 70 and is sectioned behind the quaint micro sports bar The Magpie. Perfect for pre-show beers.

The Trocadero Room: 156 Enmore Road, Enmore, Sydney, NSW

The Trocadero Room website