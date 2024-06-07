The Enmore Theatre on Enmore Road in Newtown, is Sydney’s longest-running live music venue

Originally a silent movie theatre, it transformed into a grand Art Deco space in the 1920s. Today, this iconic venue holds 1,700 seated guests and transforms into a 2,500-capacity standing-room haven for concerts, comedy acts, and theatrical productions.

Legendary performers have graced the Enmore stage, from international acts like Bob Dylan, Coldplay, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and The Cranberries (who delivered a memorable performance in 2012) to Australian icons like The Angels, Baby Animals, and Rose Tattoo (who rocked the house in 2011).

It’s not just rock royalty though – the Enmore caters to all tastes, having also hosted disco legends Boney M and pop star Luke Hemmings. So, whatever your musical preference, the Enmore Theatre is a cultural hub where you might just experience an unforgettable live show.

The Enmore Theatre: 118-132 Enmore Road in Newtown, (02) 9550 3666)

