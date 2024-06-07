Sydney’s Lady Hampshire pub is a dedicated live music space, it’s become a hub for local bands

Sydney’s iconic Lady Hampshire pub has traded some of its quiet charm for cranked-up guitars. Reborn as a live music venue, it’s become the go-to spot for Sydney’s underground scene.

Indie rockers share the stage with electrifying punk outfits, all backed by a buzzing crowd.

The classic pub hasn’t been forgotten though – grab a schooner, shoot some pool with mates, and unwind in the sunshine of the beer garden – all with a soundtrack of the city’s hottest bands.

The Lady Hampshire: 91 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown (02) 8018 6885

