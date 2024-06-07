Catch live music acts every Friday and Saturday night at Vic on the Park in Marrickville.

A pub with a rich history, Vic on the Park has seen local, interstate, and even international touring artists grace its stage. Genres vary, but expect a good mix. Head over after 9 pm to secure a spot, gigs are free entry. They also boast an expansive deck, perfect for enjoying a drink in between sets.

Ph: (02) 9114 7348

Vic on the Park: 2 Addison Rd, Marrickville, NSW 2204

Vic on the Park website.

For more live music in Sydney, check this out.