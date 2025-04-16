Where Fitzroy Comes to Life

​The Workers Club in Fitzroy is a vibrant embodiment of the suburb’s rich musical heritage and community spirit.

Situated at the historic corner of Brunswick and Gertrude Streets, this venue has evolved from its origins as the Rob Roy Hotel, established in 1859, into a beloved gathering spot that resonates with the soul of Fitzroy.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by the inviting warmth of blonde wood walls and the lively hum of conversation, often accompanied by the distant sounds of a band soundchecking.

The Workers Club serves as a communal haven where musicians, artists, hospital workers, and footy fans converge over hearty meals and drinks.​

The heart of the venue is its band room, a 170-capacity space that has shed its former sticky-carpeted past for a modern setup with excellent acoustics and a full-length bar.

This room has become a launching pad for local bands and a welcoming stage for international acts, fostering an environment where the music takes centre stage without the frills of corporate sponsorships or VIP sections.​

The kitchen at The Workers Club reflects Fitzroy’s straightforward ethos, offering dishes like free-range schnitzels and veggie-loaded pub classics, all made in-house. Kitchen owner Stew Farrel ensures that every meal is crafted with care, avoiding shortcuts like pre-made sauces or pickles.

Mondays are marked by “Nieuw Mondays,” a weekly event catering to students and musicians with affordable drink specials and meals, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere. ​Whilst events like pub quizzes and gigs populate the rest of the week.

The clientele is a diverse mix, from long-time regulars and tattooed musicians to hospital staff from nearby St. Vincent’s and newcomers who quickly feel at home.

The venue’s spaces, including a sunlit courtyard and a rotating art gallery in the Gertrude Street window, add to its charm.​

Manager Nat Presutto aptly describes The Workers Club as “everything Fitzroy loves.”

It’s a place where authenticity reigns, offering patrons the chance to enjoy a delicious parma, experience live music, and forge new friendships in an environment that captures the true essence of the community.

The Workers Club Fitzroy

51 Brunswick St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

(03) 9415 6558

theworkersclub.com.au