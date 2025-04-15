Fender’s throwing a secret mod party in Fitzroy – and you could be on the guest list

Fender’s been shaping the sound of music for decades – and part of the magic is how tweakable their gear is – to launch the Player II Modified series, they’re throwing a party.

Fender’s rolling into Melbourne with a one-night-only event to celebrate the launch of their new Player II Modified series.

The invite-only showcase, MOD SHOP: MODIFIED IN MELBOURNE, is happening at a secret Fitzroy location, and it’s all about celebrating the wild world of guitar mods.

Expect a night full of custom builds, hot soldering action, and live tunes – all under one very rock’n’roll roof.

On the tools will be local legends Michael Harron (Harron Custom Guitars) and Warricke Newman (Tone Revival Engineering), modding guitars live and showing off the kind of next-level tech work that makes tone nerds weak at the knees.

After the demo sesh, the party kicks on with a VIP cocktail shindig soundtracked by Melbourne faves Hot Machine.

Feeling lucky? Fender’s giving a few punters the chance to win a double pass to the event – plus one grand prize winner will score their own Player II guitar and have it modded on-site by the pros.

You in?

Enter here and cross your fingers.