The Kooks’ Luke Pritchard reflects on kicking Alex Turner in the face

Luke Pritchard revisits the kick heard ‘round the UK music scene

The Kooks’ Luke Pritchard has revisited his infamous on-stage clash with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, recalling the chaotic early days of their careers.

Back in 2008, Pritchard admitted to kicking Turner in the face after the Arctic Monkeys frontman allegedly yanked guitar leads mid-performance.

Both bands exploded onto the scene in January 2006, dropping debut albums on the same day.

While Arctic Monkeys shattered records, The Kooks’ Inside In/Inside Out climbed to No. 2, with Pritchard crediting the friendly competition for their mutual success.

Now, he praises Arctic Monkeys’ evolution, insisting there was never real rivalry—just indie-rock growing pains.

As The Kooks prepare to release Never/Know on May 9, Pritchard reflects on their journey, embracing the raw spontaneity of their early work while looking ahead.

“It’s about letting it roll,” Pritchard says—a far cry from the days of on-stage scuffles.