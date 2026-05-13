The Strokes release tender new single ‘Falling out of Love’ ahead of June album ‘Reality Awaits’

A tender goodbye wrapped in swirling guitar riffs

The Strokes have returned with their tender, slow-burning new single ‘Falling Out Of Love’, the second glimpse into their upcoming album Reality Awaits.

Following last month’s chic lead single ‘Going Shopping’, this track finds Julian Casablancas and the NYC icons in a stripped-back, romantic mood.

Over swirling guitar riffs, Casablancas employs a vocoder reminiscent of Daft Punk’s ‘Instant Crush’, singing of heartbreak and finding solace in solitude: “But I’m fine for the first time.”

The nine-song album, recorded on a Costa Rican mountain with producer Rick Rubin, drops June 26.

It marks their first full UK and Ireland headline tour in over 20 years, including a massive London O2 show.

The release follows Casablancas’ 2024 admission of “stepping away” to focus on The Voidz, though guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. insists the band hasn’t written their best songs yet.