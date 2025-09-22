Daft Punk to reunite… in Fortnite

While the group remains split, their groundbreaking sound will be resurrected in an interactive experience for millions of players.

In a move that merges music history with the metaverse, the iconic electronic duo Daft Punk is permanently digitising their legacy within Fortnite.

The “Daft Punk Experience,” launching September 27, 2025, is billed as the game’s largest and most immersive musical world to date, allowing a new generation to discover the robots’ genius.

The experience begins with a galactic portal transporting players into a retro-futuristic hub, greeted by a supercut from the duo’s legendary 2007 “Alive Tour.”

Inside, fans can explore multiple interactive zones, including Dream Chamber Studios to remix classic tracks, a LEGO studio to build music videos, and the all-night dance party at the Daft Club.

Featuring 31 songs from their entire career, the world will remain accessible indefinitely, serving as a living tribute.

Epic Games has confirmed this is a celebration of the existing catalogue, explicitly stating the duo is not reuniting.

To mark the occasion, a special Daft Punk Bundle arrives in the Fortnite Shop on September 25, letting players embody the duo with their iconic GM08 and TB3 helmets and outfits in both standard and LEGO styles.

This event follows other recent Daft Punk projects, including the re-release of their 2003 anime film Interstella 5555 and the 2023 “Drumless Edition” of Random Access Memories, ensuring their music continues to evolve and reach audiences in innovative ways.