Is a new Boards Of Canada album coming? Mysterious VHS tapes say maybe

The cryptic mailer contains no music, just static and strange monologues.

Boards Of Canada have ignited a fresh mystery.

As reported by Stereogum, the reclusive electronic duo quietly mailed mysterious VHS tapes to select fans, triggering a digital firestorm on forums like Twoism and Reddit.

Each tape bears their signature hexagon logo and is officially linked to their longtime label, Warp.

Eager fans quickly ripped and uploaded the content, revealing no new music, only roughly a minute of static-laden, chopped monologue.

The accompanying visuals are equally abstract and unintelligible.

While not explicitly a new album teaser, the timing has ignited hope.

It has been over a decade since the duo’s last full-length release, making any sign of activity seismic for their devoted following.

The tape has already appeared on Discogs, cementing its authenticity. Whether this leads to a proper announcement, a live show, or simply an art project remains unknown.

For now, fans are left dissecting every crackle and glitch, proving that Boards Of Canada still master the art of beautiful, frustrating ambiguity.