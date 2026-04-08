Kurt Vile announces new album, Philadelphia’s been good to me

Kurt Vile’s new album announcement also comes with a massive run of tour dates.

Vile’s album, Philadelphia’s been good to me is appropriately titled for the Philly icon.

Out May 29 via Verve records, is his first new album in four years.

It also makes this the 10th album addition to his catalogue.

The lead single, ‘Chance to Bleed’ is out now, along with a video, and it’s the song of the summer.

The video is stacked with some legendary guests, so watch it here:

About the record, Vile said via Instagram that “It’s gotta lotta my band of bros the Violators on there. And it’s gotta lotta my extended musical family up in that… too. It’s beautiful and deep and organic.”

He’s also plotted a huge tour of the US, Canada, and Europe.

These shows will be supported by Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Twisted Teens, Being Dead, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Optic Sink, the Sadies, and Alex Amen.

Philadelphia’s been good to me track list:

‘Zoom 97’ ‘99 BPM’ ‘Rock ‘o Stone’ ‘You Don’t Know Cuz It’s My Life’ ‘Chance To Bleed’ ‘Philly’s Been Good To Me’ ‘99th Song’ ‘Red Room Dub’ ‘Every TIme I Look At You’ ‘Piano For Sarah’ ‘Avalanches Of Snow’