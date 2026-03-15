Motörhead’s legendary lead guitarist, Phil Campbell, has passed away at the age of 64

Born to raise hell, gone too soon.

The world of rock and roll is in mourning following the death of Phil Campbell, the legendary lead guitarist of Motörhead, at the age of 64.

The musician passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle in intensive care following a complex operation.

His family shared the heartbreaking news on social media, remembering him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose legacy would live on forever through his music.

Campbell joined the iconic British band in 1984, helping to forge its signature sound for over three decades alongside frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons (@phil_campbell_and_the_bs)

Motörhead paid tribute to their bandmate, calling him a wonderful guitarist who had the band “in his veins” and a man who lived life with great joy and humour.

Following Lemmy’s death in 2015, Campbell continued to perform with his own band, featuring his three sons, ensuring the spirit of the music he helped create never faded away.