Nathan Fillion announces an animated ‘Firefly’ spinoff

Taking the sky… Again.

Nathan Fillion has confirmed that a new animated Firefly spinoff is officially in advanced development.

The beloved actor made the surprise announcement during a live recording of his podcast at Awesome Con in Washington D.C., revealing that he and the original cast, including Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, and Jewel Staite, will all be reprising their iconic roles.

The new series is set to take place in the timeline between the original 2002 show and the 2005 film Serenity.

Developed by Fillion’s production company, Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, the project brings in showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters.

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While creator Joss Whedon will not be involved, Fillion has stated the series has his blessing.

Taking to social media, Fillion called on the show’s dedicated fanbase to generate “quantifiable analytics” to help secure a network home, proving that the fervent demand for more adventures on the Serenity might finally be about to pay off.