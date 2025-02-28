First Look at New ‘Lanterns’ Show for DCU

James Gunn has shared the first look at HBO’s upcoming series ‘Lanterns’ for the DCU, starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler

The new series is set to center around Green Lantern’s Hal Jordan & John Stewart.

Both of them are fan favourite characters, who are set to make their DCU debut in the new Gunn-verse.

After getting our first look at a Green Lantern through Guy Gardner in the ‘Superman’ trailer, these will be the next in succession for the Lanterns.

Following Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion, and his ridiculous bowl-cut. We have finally gotten a look at the more original and well known of the Lanterns.

The promo shots feature both Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan.

The latter of the two characters, was last seen in a live adaptation with the disaster of Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern portrayal.

Aside from the absolute dross that was, the promo shots seem to be very promising.

The shots feature the two actors as they walk side by side down a desert road, with the series being described as being inspired by ‘True Detective.’

So we could very well be in for a buddy cop, murder mystery with two members of the Green Lantern Corps.

The series is also said to be “earthbound,” which could be due to the poor reception of 2011’s ‘Green Lantern.’

Although the newly released promo shots don’t give away much, you can just barely make out the Green Lantern ring on Chandler’s hand.

And even though we haven’t even seen them in full Lantern corp gear yet, there is already cause to be excited.

Both characters have played a pivotal role in the DC universe in the comics.

And it seems as though Green Lantern’s will be playing a much bigger role than anticipated in James Gunn’s DCU.

Keep an eye out for more news on ‘Lanterns’ here.