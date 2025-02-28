New Music Friday featuring The Pretty Littles, aleksiah, Teether and Kuya Neil

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

From boundary-pushing pop to nostalgic garage rock and club anthems, this week’s New Music Friday lineup is stacked.

Let’s dive in.

Teether and Kuya Neil

Teether and Kuya Neil’s new single “BLUSH” is an effortlessly cool, garage-inspired love song that embraces youthful infatuation. With a steady beat and playful hook, the duo captures the tender moments before reality sets in. Reflecting on the fleeting beauty of love amidst the inevitability of day-to-day life, “BLUSH” is a sweet, introspective escape.

Written during a creative getaway, the track speaks to both the exhilaration of new love and the weight of impending return to routine. With its stripped-back sound, the duo showcases a softer, more vulnerable side that still pulses with their signature energy.

Greg

Northern Rivers garage rockers Greg crank up the volume with Think Less, a blistering mix of reckless abandon and self-reflection. Led by ex-Skegss frontman Toby Cregan, the trio distill suburban malaise into anthemic hooks and raspy vocals. “It’s about my dog and work stress—classic combo,” Cregan shrugs. Relatable, loud, and undeniably catchy.

The Pretty Littles

Naarm veterans The Pretty Littles emerge from near-collapse with Force, their defiant seventh album. Years of lineup changes and existential doubt fuel their most urgent, unfiltered work yet. Jack Parsons’ trademark wit meets raw catharsis, elevated by fresh bandmates from Neighbourhood Youth. “It was a bastard to make,” Parsons admits. Worth it.

Foley

Kiwi-born Sydney duo Foley return with their sophomore album That’s Life, Baby!, an exhilarating alt-pop rollercoaster. A year since Crowd Pleaser, they’ve doubled down on euphoric hooks and razor-sharp songwriting. The album spans heartbreak to euphoria, their chemistry undeniable.

“It’s a collection of stories, each track a slice of our lives,” they say. Expect sonic highs, emotional gut punches, and a newfound lyrical honesty.

ASHWARYA

Indian-Australian pop disruptor ASHWARYA channels boundless energy into NRG, an unapologetic club anthem. Bouncing between 90s house beats and Bollywood-inspired samples, it’s a maximalist statement of self-assurance.

Produced by Sollyy, FRIDAY*, and Breakfast Road, NRG is fearless, frenetic, and impossible to ignore. “It’s about backing yourself—no questions,” she declares. Mission accomplished.

aleksiah

Adelaide’s indie darling aleksiah gets candid on Clothes Off, an intimate yet punchy track tackling self-image and vulnerability. Beneath its effervescent indie-pop shell, aleksiah dissects sexual shame and self-doubt with raw lyricism. “It’s basically my diary entry,” she says, offering solace to anyone who’s struggled with self-worth. Equal parts confessional and cathartic.

Wet Kiss

Queer glam-punk outfit Wet Kiss unleash Isn’t Music Wonderful, their first taste of upcoming LP Thus Spoke the Broken Chanteuse. Helmed by peroxide-haired jezebel Brenna O, it’s a riotous blend of sleazy cabaret and gritty punk. Expect razor-sharp satire, queer euphoria, and sonic chaos. “The punk Bette Midler is here,” declares Brenna. Bow down.

Street Legal

Adelaide’s Street Legal grind their teeth through Bruxism, a debut EP brimming with new-wave tension and synth-pop anxiety. Pulsing drum machines, eerie synths, and Matt Hayward’s brooding vocals create a cinematic fever dream. “It’s about cycles we can’t escape—populism, anxiety, insomnia,” Hayward explains. Think dancefloor existentialism at its finest.

No Cigar

Born from a writing trip in France, “PROBLEM” reflects the band’s life on the road, drawing from both the highs and lows of their experiences.

This gem of an indie anthem was crafted in a late-night sessions during their tour, and carries the raw, organic energy of a group in sync, demonstrating the cohesive dynamic that has powered their rise beyond New Zealand. “PROBLEM” proves to be the perfect gateway into what’s to come, signaling a new chapter for the band.

Pania

Melbourne R&B powerhouse PANIA bares her soul on Switch Sides, a brooding reflection on betrayal and resilience. Layering ethereal vocals over violin-laced beats by producer aywy, PANIA confronts the industry’s gatekeepers and personal heartbreak alike. “It’s about protecting my energy,” she asserts. A hypnotic and defiant statement of intent.

LVJ

Berlin-based L V J crafts a lo-fi lament with Black Silk, an icy, genre-bending collaboration with producer Ike Zwanikken. Weaving alt-R&B, rap, and left-field pop, LVJ captures the tension between despair and defiance. “It’s a funeral song for a dream,” they say. Stark yet hypnotic, Black Silk lingers like a ghostly whisper.

Villa Dom

Villa Dom is a force in the hip-hop scene, and his solo work is a testament to his undeniable talent. Off his latest album Raw Dosage, the tracks “Fly Individual” and “Raw Evolution” stand out as raw, unapologetic anthems of confidence and culture. As a quarter of the Brooklyn-based supergroup Ghetto Mentality and half of the dynamic duo The Office Boys NY, Villa Dom’s roots run deep in hip-hop.

Ziggy Ramo

Ziggy Ramo steps back into the spotlight with “Who We Are,” an electrifying anthem marking his return since the success of Human? The track fuses high-octane hip-hop and R&B, a testament to his musical evolution.

With the help of Atticus and vonn, Ramo delivers an unapologetically bold, family-driven celebration of self-expression. Atticus, making his debut at just 17, brings fresh energy, while vonn continues her soulful streak. Produced by JCAL and mastered by Chunkyluv, this track pulses with a hypnotic rhythm, embodying confidence and the power of stepping into your identity.

Junk Harmony

Junk Harmony emerges from the dust of forgotten hard drives with an explosive, raw sound. The Adelaide-based band draws from diverse local scenes, delivering a potent blend of trashy mid-fi rock that’s both chaotic and captivating. Their intimate live shows reflect a familial vibe, while their music speaks to vulnerability and authenticity.

Following their self-titled EP, the band’s ‘a2b’ album explores raw, personal anxieties through jangly guitars and introspective lyrics. Their latest single, “From April to June,” channels a poignant plea against the darkness of depression. Junk Harmony thrives on stripping music down to its core truths.

Geography

Melbourne’s Geography, the musical project of Georgia Smith, unveils her debut EP Cyclone, a powerful exploration of place and emotion. Rooted in the landscapes of rural NSW and the vibrancy of Melbourne, the EP’s title track leads with dusty guitars and flowing melodies, capturing the spirit of both self-discovery and isolation.

Smith embraces spontaneity in her songwriting, letting imperfection speak louder than precision. Her deeply personal approach explores love, loss, and existential musings, delivering an EP that’s intimate and unfiltered.

Harrison Storm

Harrison Storm’s latest single, “Call Me When You Get In,” explores the aching process of grief and healing, crafted in collaboration with Emily Rink. The track’s poignant lyrics are underscored by simple, emotive chords, allowing the vulnerability of the song to shine through.

Produced by Matt Corby, the track is a reflection on life’s changes and the enduring power of memories. Storm and Rink’s harmonies blend seamlessly, capturing the raw emotion of loss and the quiet strength that follows. “Call Me When You Get In” is a soulful exploration of grief, loss, and the passage of time.

Jay Malakhi

Jay Malakhi’s anthem “I Ain’t Going Back” is a fierce declaration of resilience and ambition. Fusing alternative rap with indie rock, the track pulsates with raw energy, capturing a mindset of unstoppable determination. The bold lyricism and powerful production echo Malakhi’s commitment to pushing boundaries, both musically and emotionally.

With this release, Malakhi stakes his claim on the music scene, challenging listeners to face life’s struggles head-on. “I Ain’t Going Back” is more than a track—it’s a call to arms for anyone refusing to let doubt hold them back.

Miami Horror

Miami Horror’s new album WE ALWAYS HAD TOMORROW arrives with the anthemic “WE’RE ALL MADE OF STARS,” a poignant meditation on existence, loss, and cosmic resolution. Featuring Telenova, the track blends nostalgic electronica with existential lyrics, exploring the fragility of life and the peace that comes with letting go.

The accompanying video flips this theme into a retro sci-fi narrative, where technology and human connection collide. As the protagonists fight against the forces pulling them apart, the song becomes a defiant celebration of love, memories, and the infinite possibilities beyond the stars.

Check out our mixtape below for more new releases: