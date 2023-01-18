Is AdultFriendFinder Legit or a Scam? In-Depth Adult Friend Finder Review for 2023

Amongst the plethora of dating sites out there, you’re likely to come across AdultFriendFinder.

But as with most stuff on the interwebs, we need to ask ourselves whether this site is a scam or is it legit. Anyone that has navigated the online dating scene will know that there are sites that are full of bots, catfish, or scammers.

When you are looking for someone to share a nightcap with, that is the last thing you want.

Well, let me take you through my experience of the site. I signed up for a gold membership to see how easy it was to get laid and whether it was all it was cracked up to be.

In this AdultFriendFinder review, I’ll take you through the good and the bad and give my view on whether it is worth signing up for.

First Thoughts About AdultFriendFinder (AFF)

Pros

Register for free and take a look around

Caters to everyone—singles, couples and everyone in between

Advanced search function with robust filtering

A huge user base so expect lots of matches

Live webcam feeds from other users and pro models

Kinks, fetishes, or vanilla—you decide

Cons

Some fake profiles—but they are easy to spot

Subscribe if you want to message someone

You may get people outside of your search in your matches

Overall Rating

4.8/5 —AdultFriendFinder is an easy-to-use hookup site with great search functionality and lots of users ready and willing to hook up. Although you can’t do much for free, the price of their gold membership is less than a cup of coffee a day.

You’ll also find plenty of dating resources, a sex academy, live webcams, and pro model shows.

AdultFriendFinder Reviews – My Personal Adventure

Signing Up – Free vs. Paid

Like most hookup sites, you can sign up for free with your email address and have a look around. This at least allows you to see whether people on the site are up your alley and if there are any members in your area.

After all, there’s no point joining if there isn’t anyone nearby.

I don’t think you need to worry too much about that here, though—AFF has a huge user base, with nearly 80 million subscribers across the world. When I joined, I was presented with a good range of people that were close by and met my preferences.

These were all reasonable matches, so the optional questionnaire upon sign-up obviously worked its magic. Unlike some hookup sites, AFF doesn’t let you down here.

While I started with a free account, it quickly became clear that I couldn’t do much without upgrading. Yes, I could join the adult chat rooms and watch webcams from members and models, and I could even receive messages from people, but I couldn’t message them back.

So I bit the bullet and went for a gold membership.

I started getting flirts and friend requests pretty quickly—and that was before I started searching for what I wanted. I was also added to people’s hotlist, which was a massive confidence booster.

Prices and Payment Methods

Signing up for a gold membership didn’t break the bank. I opted for the three-month deal, as it was cheaper than paying for one month at a time:

$39.95 for one month

$26.95 a month for three months (billed quarterly)

$19.95 a month for 12 months (billed annually)

Three months also gives me a fair shot of getting some bedroom action.

Be aware that you will need a credit card to pay for your membership. PayPal and cryptocurrency aren’t accepted.

Search Function

The search options are pretty straightforward.

I was presented with a list on the left-hand side where I could select my gender, sexual preference, location, and the distance I was willing to travel to hook up with someone.

Although I was looking for a man, I did notice that the search wasn’t heteronormative. If you are binary or LGBTQ+, the search caters to you fully.

Plus, it also allows you to find a threesome or people looking for group sex.

I could also filter based on race, body type, the size of a man’s penis/woman’s breasts, hair color, and hair length.

That is pretty specific—but hey while you’re looking for a hookup, you might as well try to find exactly what you want.

After filling in my requirements, I was presented with plenty of men who wanted to hook up with me, some of which had a confirmed icon on their profile picture. This means that they have sent AFF some form of verification to prove they are who they say they are.

Smart. I was instantly drawn to them. I’m not interested in being catfished.

While I was scrolling, I noticed there were people in my search that fell outside of the age range I was interested in.

After looking around the site, I realized that the search defaults the filters back to 18-99 years old after a while, which allows people to slip into your matches. It’s not a big deal, but it does mean you need to pay attention when you are searching.

If you’re into kinks, there is a specific kink search allowing you to add your preferred kinks to your profile. There are plenty of options—choose from anal play, bondage, domination, gangbangs, fetishes, voyeurism, rough sex… you get the picture.

You can pick anything that turns you on.

Matches – Finding the Right Person

Although it’s a hookup site, AdultFriendFinder goes to some lengths to make sure that you are matched properly with people. The site provides two different personality tests for you to fill out in addition to your profile questions.

Personality Test. The personality test aims to assess your personality type and match it with other users in your area.

Purity Test. This test aims to assess how “pure” you are. This one made me smile, but I guess it does help the site determine how far you are willing to go when it comes to your hookup.

Because so many people use the site, these tests can help to narrow down your searches more, saving you time and effort. You’ll be presented with better matches if you do fill these out, so while it might take a bit more time, I’d recommend doing them.

Finding a Hookup

When it came down to finding a hookup, I was pleasantly surprised.

I particularly liked the “New Matches” tab and the “Members Near Me” tab at the top of the search. These are great for a quick scroll before dipping your toe in the water with a flirt or a message to see if they are down for getting dirty.

But before I had the chance to send any, I started to receive messages from horny locals looking to arrange a night of hot and steamy sex. Some of them weren’t for me, but there were several that piqued my interest.

Without giving too much away about my conquests, I will say that I wasn’t disappointed. AFF is one of the easiest sites I’ve used to find hookups.

Because everyone here is looking for the same thing, you will find people who are ready and available to meet you on the same day.

If you’re up for sex and nothing beyond, this site is definitely worth your money.

Live Action Section – Webcams and Pro Model Cams

Aside from hookups, AdultFriendFinder offers a whole range of different features to help you get in the mood. Sometimes you might be feeling horny but don’t want to spend the time finding a match.

Well, you’re in luck.

You’ll find webcams, and pro model shows on the site if you want some solo play. Pick from men, women, or trans cams and lay back and enjoy. You’ll also find plenty of couples.

Although you don’t have to pay to watch, there is a tip button that allows you to show your appreciation. After all, that is what these webcams and pro model shows are all about.

They, of course, won’t get you laid, but they can get you in the mood. Who doesn’t like to watch? It’s just like interactive porn.

If you choose to watch the pro model shows, you will notice they have slightly better production than the general user-generated webcams.

These models are trying to make a living, so they put way more into the shows.

Don’t be surprised if you don’t get any interaction if you haven’t tipped them, though. The bottom line is that the more you pay, the more attention the models will give you. You’ll even find that they will perform what you ask for if you pay them well.

In my experience, it’s always worth dipping your hand into your pocket.

Dating Resources

If you’re new to hookups or want to try a different kink but need some encouragement or even learn what they entail, AFF has you covered. You’ll find blogs, online magazines, and even a sex academy to help.

The sex academy section is smart. It contains online courses to help you up your sex game.

Whether you are new to anal sex or you are just looking to improve your skills, you’ll find everything here, including how to improve your orgasms.

Is AdultFriendFinder Legit?

This is a legitimate question, but the easy answer is yes. AdultFriendFinder is a great site to find someone to have sex with. But there are some things to bear in mind, like with all hookup sites.

You want to avoid scammers, bots, and catfish, which appear on nearly every dating site. But how do you spot them?

Here are my golden rules to help you:

Don’t Give Out Personal Information or Money

Scammers are easy to spot, and they are usually after money or your personal information. While they might seem fine to start with, scammers usually start asking for one of these as they get to know you better.

If any of your matches start to ask for money or information that you wouldn’t give to someone on the street, run a mile.

Be Aware of Bots

Dating sites often use Bots to keep people engaged and paying for their membership for longer. They mimic users and engage in conversation with you. They are real-time-waster and quite annoying, but there are ways to spot them.

The best ways to spot them are the generic openers like “Hey babe, looking for some fun?” or their superfast responses. If it seems a bit odd, the likelihood is they are a Bot. You won’t get laid; you’ll just waste your time if you engage with them.

Spot the Catfish

Catfish are people that are pretending to be more attractive than they are. They do this by using fake photos/videos, or photos of someone else, hoping that they will draw you in.

To avoid being catfished, there are several things you can do:

Browse through people’s pictures carefully. If they contain different people, don’t engage with them.

Look for photoshopped or fake pictures/videos.

Ask to video chat before you meet up with someone. If they decline, there is something wrong.

At the end of the day, you will likely come across these on every online hookup/dating site. As long as you are vigilant, there is no reason to avoid the site.

How Does AdultFriendFinder Compare?

AdultFriendfinder vs NoStringsAttached

NoStringsAttached is slightly cheaper than AdultFriendFinder, but there is one downside—the male-to-female ratio is off. If you are looking for a woman to hook up with, you may find it harder because there aren’t as many on this site.

You’ll find two special features here to help you get laid, including “Search Highlight,” which boosts your profile, and “OpenDoor,” which allows someone that hasn’t yet signed up for a paid membership to respond to your advances.

AdultFriendFinder’s customer reviews are better than NoStringsAttached, but both sites are a good option if you are looking for a hookup.

AdultFriendFinder vs Tinder

The simple swipe right, swipe left functionality of the app makes it a quick way to hook up with people without too much effort. You can also use it completely free if you want to, although there is a paid version if you aren’t getting any action.

Tinder does have mixed reviews, though, and it’s not just an app for hookups. You will find people looking for more serious relationships here.

If hooking up is all you’re interested in, make sure you specify that in your profile, although you might find people looking for a bit more still slip into your searches.

The benefit that AdultFriendFinders has is it is solely for hookups, casual relationships, and people looking for kinks. So if that is what you are looking for, AFF is the better platform for you.

AdultFriendFinder vs. Alt.com

This app is a pure kink and fetish boudoir. Whether you are into Bondage, BDSM, Dominatrix, or something kinkier, this is the site for you.

AdultFriendFinder also caters to this market, as well as your regular vanilla hookups. Where it differs is the number of users. At 80 million across the world, AFF far outweighs Alt.com, which has around 2 million active users.

Of course, you might find it worth signing up for both if you like to explore. There’s nothing quite like a site that specializes in kinks.

Adult Friend Finder Review – FAQs

Can I Use AdultFriendFinder for Free?

You can sign up to AdultFriendFinder for free, but to respond to messages and arrange a hookup, you will need to upgrade to a paid membership.

Is Adult Friend Finder Safe?

Yes, AdultFriendFinder is safe. The site has taken great strides to ensure that its data and its users have been kept safe since it got hacked in 2015. It now has one of the most secure SSL encryption systems for data protection, meaning it is a safe site.

Is AdultFriendFinder Trustworthy?

Yes, AdultFriendFinder is trustworthy. The site has been around for nearly two decades, which should help to reassure you that you can trust it. While the site only accepts credit card payments, this does mean that you are protected if something goes wrong.

How Do I Stay Safe When Hooking Up?

To keep yourself safe when hooking up, there are some rules that you should follow:



Meet in a public place first . You don’t know this person after all.

Practice safe sex. Keep the STDs away by keeping condoms on you at all times.

Tell someone where you’re going. So they can keep tabs on you.

Can I Find a Serious Relationship on AdultFriendFinder?

It’s unlikely that you will find a serious relationship on AdultFriendFinder. Most people on this site are looking for hookups or casual relationships. If you are looking for something that could turn into a serious relationship, try Tinder or Bumble.

Does AdultFriendFinder Work?

Yes, Adult FriendFinder does work. If you are looking for a hookup, this site makes it easy. Just fill out the search filter and start browsing who is close by. The users are very active and eager to hook up, so you could get laid tonight!

Is AdultFriendFinder LGBTQ+ Friendly?

Yes, AdultFriendFinder is LGBTQ+ friendly. Simply select your gender and sexual preferences, and you will be able to search for other LGBTQ+ members. As well as the hookup options, you will also find LGBTQ+-friendly webcams, pro model shows, and chat rooms.

How Many People Use AdultFriendFinder?

Around 80 million people use AdultFriendFinder around the world. It is one of the biggest dating sites that exist. The countries with the most users are the USA, Canada, and the UK.

How Do I Pause My Membership?

To pause your membership, you will need to disable the auto-renew option within your account. This will enable you to pause or cancel your membership. You’ll need to do this on a laptop or computer rather than a mobile device.

AdultFriendFinder Review in Conclusion

AdultFriendFinder is one of the easiest sites to use if you are looking for sex. Even better, you don’t have to explain yourself or justify what you want because everyone wants the same thing.

While the site isn’t perfect, it does work. If you are looking to get laid, you will find plenty of people that are happy to please you that match your preferences.

Whether you are a newbie, a seasoned booty caller, have a particular kink, or are looking for some more vanilla action, this niche-friendly site will certainly look after your urges.

In my view, that makes it worth signing up for.

