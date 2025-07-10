KILLER FILM’s Anything To Anyone: The soundtrack to your existential crisis

Raw energy meets introspective lyricism in this explosive indie rock debut.

KILLER FILM, the indie rock project formed in 2022, makes a striking first impression with their debut EP, Anything To Anyone.

Known for their cinematic sound and raw, introspective lyricism, the band merges 90s alternative grit with modern indie urgency, crafting a sound that feels both nostalgic and immediate.

Over the course of five tracks, KILLER FILM explores themes of isolation, disillusionment, and the search for catharsis, all wrapped in a dynamic blend of post-punk tension and melodic hooks.

The EP’s first single, Five More Minutes (Where The Fuck Are My Sunglasses?), has immediately established the band’s knack for balancing angst with infectious energy.

The song’s driving rhythm and wry lyricism set the tone for the record, reflecting the restlessness of modern life.

The most compelling aspect of Anything To Anyone is its sense of progression, both sonically and thematically.

The EP moves from claustrophobic introspection to explosive release, culminating in the standout closer, 9-5, a cathartic anthem that captures the suffocating grind of routine before bursting into a liberating crescendo.

The production, recorded across studios, living rooms, and basements, gives the project an intimate yet expansive feel, as if each track is a vignette from a larger, unseen film.

For a debut effort, Anything To Anyone is remarkably assured, showcasing KILLER FILM’s ability to blend raw emotion with sharp, cinematic songwriting.