250 Years of… This? Larry David teams up with the Obamas for U.S. History Sketch Show

The Obamas and Larry take on U.S. history, unprepared.

Larry David is trading his beekeeping gloves for a history book, teaming up with Barack and Michelle Obama for a hilarious HBO sketch series celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm legend will executive produce, write, and star in the six-episode limited series under the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions, promising a mix of sharp wit and absurdity.

In classic David fashion, his statement joked about abandoning his “simple life as a beekeeper” (after a “violent allergic reaction to foam party suds”) to return to TV.

Meanwhile, Obama quipped that even global diplomacy “couldn’t prepare me for working with Larry David.”

The untitled project, co-written by Curb showrunner Jeff Schaffer, marks David’s HBO comeback after the show’s finale last year.

With the Obamas’ track record, from Oscar-winning docs to quirky kids’ shows, this collab is set to skewer U.S. history like never before.

No premiere date yet, but expect chaos when it lands in 2026.