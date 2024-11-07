Indie rock royalty Hayley Mary swung by Happy to chat about her killer debut album Roman XS , and between you and me—she’s got enough frontwoman energy to burn down the whole god damn scene.

Hayley Mary is back and she’s making her mark with Roman XS, a bold debut that showcases her evolution from The Jezabels frontwoman to indie icon.

The album blends 80s-inspired synths, indie rock grit, and cinematic pop for a sound that’s all her own.

Lead single Eighteen is a standout, with Hayley reflecting on a past she once tried to escape. “I was driving a Mustang in LA when When You Were Young by The Killers came on. It hit me—I’m living my 18-year-old dream,” she says.

With production from Lachlan Mitchell, Johnny Took (DMA’s), and Lewis Stephenson (Moses Gunn Collective), Roman XS channels the spirit of Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, The Killers, and Arctic Monkeys. Tracks like The Lonely One, One Last Drag, and Primordial Afterglow prove Hayley’s gift for writing emotionally charged, catchy pop.

Roman XS cements Hayley Mary’s place in the indie scene—don’t miss Roman XS – Extension, dropping November 11.

