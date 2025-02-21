New Music Friday featuring The Melodrones, Poster Club and Great Job!

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

It’s another stacked week of new music, featuring a whirlwind of indie-punk confessions, post-punk intensity, and Aussie metal.

Whether you’re craving doo-wop-infused rock or heart-pounding riffs, there’s something for everyone. From The Melodrones’ hypnotic duet to Poster Club’s electric return, here are the must-hear tracks of the week.

THE MELODRONES – ‘TIL KINGDOM COME’

Sydney’s The Melodrones have unleashed ‘Til Kingdom Come,’ the fourth single from their upcoming debut album, and it’s a raucous, reverb-drenched fusion of 50s rock nostalgia and 90s shoegaze grit.

Frontman Rik Saunders delivers a crooning vocal performance that channels Buddy Holly’s charm, offset by Melissah Mirage’s breathy harmonies, evoking the effortless chemistry of Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood. The track’s live-to-tape recording at Golden Retriever Studios captures the band’s raw energy—guitars wail, snare drums crackle, and the outro spirals into a chaotic, triumphant finish.

“It’s about wanting to feel the hurt that exploring that love might bring,” Saunders explains. And that pain never sounded so damn good.

POSTER CLUB – ‘CIRCUITS’

Glasgow’s genre-bending post-punk outfit Poster Club are back with ‘Circuits,’ a track that ditches the synth-driven haze of their last releases for something sharper, meaner, and more direct.

A driving bassline and wiry guitars set the pace before the chorus explodes into a feverish crescendo. “‘Circuits’ is about opening up and letting someone truly see what’s inside you—both emotionally and literally,” says vocalist Konrad. The lyric, “Rip me open, look at my circuits,” carries the weight of vulnerability, channeling the confessional songwriting of Frightened Rabbit and The Front Bottoms.

With their new label Electric Honey (home to Biffy Clyro and Belle & Sebastian), Poster Club is stepping into a bigger spotlight—and ‘Circuits’ is their most thrilling track yet.

GREAT JOB! – ‘TAKE YOUR MEDS’

Sydney/Gadigal indie-punk quartet Great Job! pull no punches with their latest single ‘Take Your Meds.’ Blunt, bold, and brimming with Australiana-tinged emo, the track dissects the harsh reality of weaning off medication.

“This song is named after the alarm I have on my phone that buzzes every morning,” admits frontman Charlie Hollands. The song’s gut-punching honesty and stripped-back instrumentation allow Hollands’ vocals to take center stage, relaying a battle between perceived freedom and the stark consequences of quitting cold turkey.

With a reputation for high-energy live sets and a steady stream of support slots for bands like The Smith Street Band, Great Job! are primed for their biggest year yet.

CARDBOARD CUTOUTS – ‘MY BEST FRIEND’

Hailing from Toowoomba, alt-rockers Cardboard Cutouts drop ‘My Best Friend,’ an explosive track built for sweaty mosh pits and anthemic festival singalongs.

A powerhouse mix of heavy, melodic riffs and soaring vocals from Eliot Argus, ‘My Best Friend’ tells a tale of watching a friend spiral into self-destruction. “They lost sight of who they were and what their purpose was,” the band explains. That sense of helplessness burns through every distorted chord and cathartic drum hit.

With a headline tour on the horizon, Cardboard Cutouts are set to take their heart-on-sleeve alt-rock to stages across Australia.

BATTLESNAKE – ‘THE FATHERS OF IRON FLESH’

Aussie heavy metal juggernauts Battlesnake return with ‘The Fathers of Iron Flesh’—a prequel to their last album The Rise and Demise of the Motorsteeple. And in true Battlesnake fashion, it’s a larger-than-life epic.

Channelling Queen, Judas Priest, and Black Sabbath, the track weaves a lore-heavy tale of gods, citadels, and a mysterious Motorsteeple. Riffs chug like a steam-powered war machine, vocals soar like battle cries, and the entire track oozes theatrical, over-the-top grandeur.

If you’re not already on board the Battlesnake train, now’s the time—because this beast isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

COURTEENERS – ‘THE BEGINNING OF THE END’ (WITH DMA’S)

Fresh from topping the UK charts 15 years after its original release, Courteeners are keeping the momentum going with their latest collaboration, ‘The Beginning of the End,’ featuring Aussie legends DMA’s.

Packing euphoric singalongs, jangly guitars, and that signature Britpop swagger, the track perfectly balances nostalgia and reinvention. With a run of Australian tour dates lined up, including stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, Courteeners are proving they’re as vital now as ever.

THE COLLIFLOWERS – ‘STREETS’

Byron Bay’s indie-rock darlings The Colliflowers are back with ‘Streets,’ an anthemic ode to late-night city adventures and longing for home. It’s a road-weary love letter wrapped in shimmering guitar lines, pounding drums, and a chorus built for festival singalongs.

Touring with DICE and The Vanns, The Colliflowers have spent the past year tearing up stages. Now, with their biggest headline tour on the horizon, ‘Streets’ marks the beginning of a huge new chapter.

LMNT 115 – ‘CLOSE TO YOU’ (FEAT. SADIE ROSE VAN)

Marking their debut with a bang, Australian production duo LMNT 115 team up with US singer Sadie Rose Van for the high-energy ‘Close to You.’ A slick fusion of pop and EDM, the track is primed for dancefloors worldwide, mixed by Michael Freeman (Benson Boone, X Ambassadors) and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Joe La Porta (21 Savage, Solange).

With collaborations lined up with artists like 24kGldn and French Montana, LMNT 115 are positioning themselves as the next big thing in electronic pop.