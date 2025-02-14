New Music Friday: Featuring Sunday Honey, Amalia and Merpire

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

From alt-rock savants to genre-bending pioneers, this week’s New Music Friday is a fiery celebration of boundary-pushing artistry.

Whether it’s the infectious grooves of Sunday Honey or the experimental twists of Otherwoman, every track here demands your attention. Let’s dive in.

Sunday Honey

The Naarm-based four-piece Sunday Honey drop their first release of 2025 with “Backseat,” a track that marries honeyed soul with classic rock vibes. It’s a laid-back but captivating piece, perfect for your alt-rock fix this week.

Holly Hebe

Holly Hebe unveils “Bitterness,” a dreamy pop exploration of self-loathing and doom-scrolling. The track offers a light-hearted yet raw look at the dark corners of the internet, layered with Hebe’s signature ethereal sound and deeply relatable lyrics.

Amalia

After a breakout year in 2024, Amalia kicks off 2025 with “Look Alive.” This nostalgic anthem channels the rush of chasing dreams and embracing chaos, with a chorus that’s both explosive and catchy. Co-written with producer Julian Schweitzer, “Look Alive” blends Kate Bush-esque drama with Chappell Roan’s indie edge.

Merpire

Merpire’s “Premonition” is a moody journey through ambient synths and angular guitars. With its fantastical lyrics and unexpected rhythmic shifts, this track is a bold step in Merpire’s evolution. A lo-fi video accompanies the release, inviting listeners into a world of possibility.

Feign

Introducing Feign, a four-piece from Newcastle, Australia. Their debut two-track demo channels influences from Catherine Wheel to Cocteau Twins, blending dreamy shoegaze with gritty alt-rock. Expect soaring guitars and melodies that will keep you coming back for more.

Debate Team Captain

Debate Team Captain serves up something completely different with their new track, which explores the theological implications of Jesus wielding a firearm. Yes, you read that right. With a blend of gospel retelling and a satirical sermon, this six-piece offers an intellectual take on religion and rock.

Playlunch

The Melbourne-based band Playlunch nails the “Bogan Funk” with “Boys,” a track that fuses 70s funk grooves with cheeky nostalgia. It’s infectious, humorous, and destined to be a crowd favourite, with melodies that’ll stick in your head for days.

Georgia Oatley

Georgia Oatley’s debut album A Pastoral is out now, and it’s a dreamy exploration of IDM rhythms, soulful vocals, and ethereal synths. Deeply connected to the landscapes of Peramangk and Kaurna country, A Pastoral is an immersive and intimate record that lingers long after the final note.

Otherwoman

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we have new music from Otherwoman – “Existential Crisis,” a grunge-infused ode to solitude. This dark, melodic track brings together the introspective depth of Earl Sweatshirt and the raw power of Nirvana, urging listeners to find self-validation amidst the noise of the world.

Intermood



With “Casuarina,” Intermood transports us to a space of breezy yacht rock and atmospheric beats. The track offers a smooth, laid-back vibe, blending phaser chords with wispy flute melodies to create a sound that’s perfect for daydreaming or dancing.

Being Jane Lane

After surviving the chaos of a global pandemic and the turbulent political landscape, Being Jane Lane return with We’re Doing Fine. The new album dives deep into love, loss, and resilience, offering a more introspective look at the band’s evolution. It’s punk, it’s personal, and it’s raw.

Close Counters

Rounding out the week of new music is Close Counters with Lovers Dance Academy, a celebration of soul, jazz, and broken beat. With infectious rhythms and exuberant collaborations, this album captures the energy and joy of the band’s live shows, making it a must-listen for fans of genre-defying fusion.

That’s your New Music Friday sorted. Happy listening!