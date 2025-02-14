Large Mirage is a powerhouse rock band that masterfully blends the essence of 60s and 70s rock with contemporary flair.

They recently swung by Noise Machines Studios for a Live From Happy session of ‘Taking My Time’- an equally masterful single capturing the essence of 70s Rock and Pop.

The track is an eclectic ensemble of 60s sound with that true punch of 70s Rock and Roll, an inspiring remedial track that is sure to soothe the senses.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Led Zeppelin and The Doors, they deliver dynamic live performances featuring dual vocals, soaring harmonies, and evolving setlists.

After a successful 2024 touring with The Screaming Jets and selling out Sydney shows, the band is set for a landmark 2025 with new releases and major festival appearances across Australia.

Check out Large Mirage's Live From Happy session now.

