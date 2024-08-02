Sunday Honey are making a serious dent in the Australian music scene. Their latest track is a nostalgic gem, inspired by the cherished memories of childhood visits to grandparents’ homes.

The song captures the bittersweet realisation of time passing and the longing for those simpler days. The band has transformed this universal experience into a feel-good anthem that pulls at the heart strings.

Hailing from the Mornington Peninsula and Melbourne, Sunday Honey’s distinctive blend of soul and classic rock has won over audiences at iconic venues such as the Leadbeater Hotel, The Toff in Town, and the Espy.

Having shared stages with acclaimed artists including Tones And I and Hockey Dad, the band has solidified their position as a rising force in Australian music.

