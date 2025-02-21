PA777IENCE dropped by Happy to give us a lesson on that R&B and Neo-Soul flair, with a wonderfully whimsical performance of their single ‘Mastery.’ The Western Sydney Instrumentalist shares their deeply lush vocals and personal sound in this exclusive live session.

Off the EP of the same name, the single is bound together by its remarkably personal touch. Equal parts a poetic ballad and a genre-pushing soundscape.

Their emotional storytelling is deeply touching and gut wrenching. PA777IENCE has cultivated a rich tapestry of cultural influences since they first broke onto the scene, and has since had the chances to play at VIVID and The Opera House.

The ‘Mastery’ tour is set to kick off later this month, and will arrive at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on the 15th of March.

Check out PA777IENCE Live From Happy session now.

Stay Connected to PA777IENCE via Instagram.

Shoutout to Pig Hog Cables & Seeker Brewery.

To find out more checkout Seeker and Pig Hog’s Instagram, and visit the Seeker and Pig Hog website. Or visit their website here & here.