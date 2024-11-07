Photo Gallery: Coldplay Bring ‘Music of the Spheres’ to Sydney’s Accor Stadium

Coldplay proves once again why they’re the kings of stadium shows

Coldplay rolled into Sydney for a four-night stint at Accor Stadium as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, with the first show kicking off on November 6, 2024.

Along for the ride were PinkPantheress and Emmanuel Kelly, making it a night to remember.

From the get-go, it was clear this wasn’t just another gig — it was an event. Fans (or Cold Players, as they’re known) showed up in style, rocking LED wristbands that lit up in sync with the music.

And for those sporting 3D glasses, the magic got taken up a notch, turning the entire arena into a vibrant sea of rainbow love hearts.

As the lights dimmed and the iconic theme from E.T. blasted through the speakers, the crowd went wild. Then, Chris Martin and the band wasted no time jumping straight into Higher Power, and just like that, the whole stadium was on its feet.

The wristbands lit up in unison, flooding the stadium in red, and the crowd was in full-on celebration mode, swaying and singing in perfect harmony.

Coldplay’s setlist was packed with huge stadium anthems like Paradise, Fix You, and A Sky Full of Stars, sending waves of energy and euphoria through the crowd.

Martin has this amazing ability to completely control the vibe — it’s like he’s guiding the audience through every high and low, effortlessly leading massive singalongs with that signature grin.

And when they hit feelslikeimfallinginlove, the place went electric. There wasn’t a dry eye in sight, as the stadium glowed in a sea of wristbands, proving once again the emotional power Coldplay has to turn a simple song into something unforgettable.

For anyone who’s ever questioned what makes Coldplay’s live shows stand out — this was it. More than just a concert, it was an experience of connection, energy, and a bond between the band and their fans that was palpable from start to finish.

Check out more of Charlie Hardy’s photos below for a peek at “The Greatest Live Music Show Ever” as it went down in Sydney.