KAYTRANADA Announces New Album Featuring Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, & More

KAYTRANADA has just announced his long-awaited second solo album ‘Timeless’ will be released on June 7th.

This is the first album the Canadian producer has released since his Grammy-winning album Bubba in 2019, which took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2021.

The album, released via RCA Records, is made up of 17 songs alongside four bonus tracks and includes iconic features from Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Don Toliver, Tinashe, Channel Tres, Rochelle Jordan, Thundercat, Mariah the Scientist and more.

This is the first album we’re hearing from the Grammy Award winning singer in over five years and we couldn’t be more excited.

KAYTRANADA’s album also coincides with a tour set to kick off in Paris this June.

Tracklist for KAYTRANADA’s Timeless

“Pressure” “Spit It Out” (feat. Rochelle Jordan) “Call U Up” (feat. Lou Phelps) “Weird” (feat. Durand Bernarr) “Dance Dance Dance Dance” “Feel a Way” (feat. Don Toliver) “Still” (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson) “Video” (feat. Ravyn Lenae) “Seemingly” “Drip Sweat” (feat. Channel Tres) “Hold On” (feat. Dawn Richard) “Please Babe” Stepped On “More Than a Little Bit” (feat. Tinashe) “Do 2 Me” (feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR) “Witchy” (feat. Childish Gambino) “Lover/Friend” (feat. Rochelle Jordan)

Bonus tracks:

“Wasted Words” (feat. Thundercat) “Snap My Finger” (feat. PinkPantheress) “Stuntin” (feat. Channel Tres) “Out of Luck” (feat. Mariah the Scientist)

Words By Annalise Lordess