Water From Your Eyes Announce New Album + Drop New Single ‘Life Signs’

New York duo Water From Your Eyes have announced their new album It’s a Beautiful Place, landing August 22

The first single, Life Signs, is out now with a video directed by vocalist Rachel Brown. It’s a sharp, layered track that leans into a heavy backbeat before breaking open into one of those wide, floaty choruses Water From Your Eyes have made their signature.

The clip plays with TV tropes, flipping through genres and versions of the band as they watch their lives unfold on screen. “Television lets you fit a lifetime into a small box,” Brown says. “That felt right for the song.”

Since dropping their breakout Everyone’s Crushed in 2023, the pair—Brown and Nate Amos—have gone from NYC underground mainstays to festival stages and arena openers (including a run with Interpol).

They’ve also grown the band into a full live unit and launched a DIY boat show series on the East River, playing with local heroes like Frost Children and YHWH Nailgun.

It’s a Beautiful Place was recorded mostly in Amos’ bedroom, with the same off-kilter charm that’s defined their earlier work.

But this time, the sound leans more live, more band-focused—songs like Nights in Armor and Playing Classics feel built for bigger rooms.

Lyrically, it’s grounded in big themes, pulled from books like The Dispossessed and There Is No Unhappy Revolution, but the delivery stays dry and human.

It ended up being about time, dinosaurs and space,” says Nate Amos. “We wanted to present a wide range of styles in a way that acknowledges everything’s just a tiny blip.”

It’s a record that stretches out, but doesn’t lose touch. Weird in the right places, emotional without being sentimental, and full of left turns that somehow make total sense.

Water From Your Eyes are still doing things on their own terms—they’re just thinking a bit bigger now.

Water From Your Eyes – It’s a Beautiful Place

1. One Small Step

2. Life Signs

3. Nights in Armor

4. Born 2

5. You Don’t Believe in God?

6. Spaceship

7. Playing Classics

8. It’s a Beautiful Place

9. Blood on the Dollar

10. For Mankind

It’s a Beautiful Place drops Aug 22 via Matador/Remote Control Records