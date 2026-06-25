1300 clear the path with explosive new single ‘clear out the room’

A high-impact comeback from one of alt-hip-hop’s most exciting acts

Korean-Australian hip-hop collective 1300 have kicked off a major new chapter with the release of ‘clear out the room’. Their first single since signing with Universal Music Korea and the first taste of their long-awaited debut album ILLSAMGONGGONG.

For a group that has spent years carving out its own lane between rap, punk and electronic music the partnership isn’t a breakthrough, it’s the next step.

Made up of rappers DALI, goyo and rako alongside producers Nerdie and pokari, 1300 has built a reputation on refusing to colour within genre lines.

Their music collides abrasive SoundCloud rap, 90s breakbeats, sweaty warehouse and razor-sharp flows into something entirely their own.

Their chaotic creativity is front and centre on ‘clear out the room’.

Positioned as the opening statement for ILLSAMGONGGONG, the track arrives with the confidence of a group fully aware of its momentum.

Described by the band as “a declaration that we’re back to kill the stage on a global scale.” The single functions as both a warning shot and mission statement.

If the title wasn’t enough of a clue, the message is clear: make way.

The release is accompanied by a self-directed music video that doubles down on the group’s identity, pairing explosive performance footage with the rebellious energy that has become synonymous with the 1300 name.

It’s a fitting introduction to the world of ILLSAMGONGGONG. Showcasing the creative independence and cultural perspective that have helped distinguish the group from their peers.

With ILLSAMGONGGONG now on the horizon, ‘clear out the room’ is the beginning of something big.

Loud, confrontational and impossible to ignore, reminding you that 1300 have never been interested in fitting into existing scenes.

They’re building their own.