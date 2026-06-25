‘Kills Me Like You Do’ Is Worm Girlz’ most infectious release yet

Worm Girlz turn new love into an alt-rock adrenaline rush

Meanjin alt-rock collective Worm Girlz return with new single ‘Kills Me Like You Do’. A euphoric, emotionally charged track arriving during Pride Month and expanding their reputation for explosive, queer-led alt-rock.

Following a landmark 2025 that saw their ARIA-charting self-titled debut album earn critical acclaim. Alongside national touring and standout festival appearances including SXSW Sydney.

The band continues to build momentum with a release that leans fully into the chaos and intensity of new love.

Driven by a tight, propulsive rhythm section and layers of soaring harmonies. ‘Kills Me Like You Do’ captures the overwhelming rush of early infatuation, where emotion feels amplified, time stretches, and everything lands a little harder than it should.

Lauren Rowe says the track leans into that heightened headspace: “I love the melodrama of a new connection. Savouring every moment, drawing out every second. All of your senses feel heightened as you fawn over a new obsession.”

That sense of emotional excess has long defined Worm Girlz, a band that has steadily built a devoted following since their 2023 debut single ‘Dirt’.

Known for their chaotic live shows and sharp, queer songwriting, the group have become a fixture of Australia’s alternative circuit, with appearances at Laneway and SXSW Sydney.

Their 2025 debut album Worm Girlz further cemented their rise. Placing in the ARIA Top 20 Australian Albums chart and earning praise from outlets including Rolling Stone, which named it among its top releases of the year.

With ‘Kills Me Like You Do’, Worm Girlz continue to expand what they’ve dubbed the “worm universe”. A space built on self-expression, humour, and emotional honesty.

Never one to slow down, the band are also preparing for a busy run of live shows across Australia.

For Worm Girlz, ‘Kills Me Like You Do’ is another burst of colour from a band quickly becoming one of Australia’s most distinctive and unfiltered voices.

Buy tickets to their SA, QLD, and VIC here.