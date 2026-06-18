Rockstar finally reveals GTA VI cover art and opens the road to release day

Lucia and Jason take centre stage as Rockstar confirms pre-orders, launch date and the first official GTA VI artwork.

After years of rumours, leaks, delays and internet meltdowns, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally entering the home stretch.

Rockstar Games has officially kicked off the countdown to launch, revealing the game’s official cover art, updating its social media branding and locking in both pre-order and release dates for one of the most anticipated games of the decade.

Mark the calendar now: pre-orders open on June 25, 2026, with Grand Theft Auto VI arriving on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While Rockstar still hasn’t confirmed a PC version, most industry watchers expect it to arrive sometime in 2027, following the studio’s long-established release pattern.

The newly unveiled artwork sticks closely to the visual language that has defined GTA covers for more than two decades.

Front and centre are dual protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the Bonnie-and-Clyde-inspired duo set to lead players through the sun-soaked chaos of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.

Around them sits a collage of everything fans expect from a modern GTA: exotic sports cars, speedboats, police helicopters, neon skylines and plenty of Florida-inspired weirdness. Sharp-eyed fans have also spotted glimpses of supporting characters including nightclub mogul Boobie Ike and veteran bank robber Raul Bautista.

The artwork leans heavily into the bright, humid atmosphere Rockstar has been teasing since the game’s first trailers, swapping the dusty crime drama of GTA V for something more colourful, chaotic and distinctly Vice City.

Players will be able to secure their copy when pre-orders officially open on June 25.

Rockstar has not yet announced special editions, collector’s packs or pricing, but there is plenty of interest around what the game will cost.

Parent company Take-Two Interactive has previously suggested premium pricing could become standard for major AAA releases, fuelling speculation that GTA VI could push beyond the current US$70 benchmark.

For now, players can wishlist the game through the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts to receive a notification the moment pre-orders go live.

It’s difficult to overstate the scale of anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI.

Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide and remains one of the most successful entertainment products ever released.

With Lucia and Jason preparing to take over Vice City this November, Rockstar’s latest announcement makes one thing clear: after years of waiting, the finish line is finally in sight.