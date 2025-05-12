Your Distracted Gamers Guide to All the Video Games Launching in 2026

All the Games Dropping in 2026 (While We Wait for GTA VI to Ruin Our Lives Again)

So, GTA VI isn’t here yet — despite us still frothing over every breadcrumb Rockstar’s dropped for GTA VI — screenshots, puddles, Lucia’s tattoo, the way Jason leans against that motel wall like he’s about to ruin your credit score.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been looping the trailer like it’s a therapy session and pausing every frame for clues like an emotionally unstable detective on games-induced withdrawal.

But the thing is: it’s not May 26 yet. So now we’re stuck raw-dogging the void with a backlog we’ll never finish and a need for chaos that only an open world and an unlicensed radio soundtrack can satisfy.

Luckily, 2026 is stacked with games. Here’s your low-effort, high-hype rundown of what’s coming.

MAY 2026

Grand Theft Auto VIgames (PS5, Xbox Series X) — May 26. It’s the main event. We’re clearing our schedules. We’re quitting our jobs. We’re ghosting our families.

🎮 NO DATE YET, BUT STILL SEXY

Fable (PC, Xbox Series X): British whimsy, but make it violent and morally confusing. Finally, a reboot that might not suck.

The Elder Scrolls VI (PC, Xbox Series X/S): We’ll believe it when we’re knee-deep in side quests and cheese wheels. Still slated for 2026.

The Sims 5 (Project Rene) (PC): The simulation overlords return. Build a house, ruin a marriage, remove a ladder — 2026 is looking spicy.

Kingdom Hearts IV (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch): More Disney, more heartbreak, and probably 500% more Keyblade lore. 2026 confirmed.

Gears of War: E-Day (PC, Xbox Series X/S): Prequel chaos. Expect meathead monologues and Locust gore. Delayed to late 2026? Worth it.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4/5, Xbox): A classic reborn. Again. No pressure, Ubisoft. 2026, or so they say.

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed (PC 2025; consoles 2026): Parkour plus trolling = magic. Console crew, your time comes in 2026.

Curilemu (PC, PS5, Xbox): Chill survival vibes in Patagonia. Surfing, spearfishing, and existential dread. Slated for 2026.

Skyclimbers (PC, PS4/5): Pokémon meets Breath of the Wild, but make it indie and a little weird. Eyes on 2026.

Squadron 42 (PC): The forever game from Star Citizen’s universe. Will 2026 finally be the year? We’re cautiously sipping the Kool-Aid.

Project Awakening (PS5): Action-RPG mystery meat. Gorgeous trailers. Zero details. Still on the books for 2026.

Phantom Blade Zero (PS5, PC): Slashing through pain with moody visuals and intense vibes. Fall 2026 is the word.

ALZARA: Radiant Echoes (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X): Turn-based fantasy with a painterly style and chill soundtrack. 2026 looking glowy.

The Duskbloods (Switch 2): FromSoftware’s new headache. Prepare to die, probably while googling lore at 3am.

Saros (PS5): From the Returnal crew. Expect bullets, time loops, and your PS5 sounding like a jet engine.

Moonlight Peaks (PC): Animal Crossing for emos. You’re a vampire. You farm. You flirt. You question your life choices.

Thick As Thieves (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X): PvPvE stealth with Warren Spector involved? Could be heat. Could be a buggy mess. We’re down either way.

SacriFire (literally everything): JRPG nostalgia with hot characters and a synthy soundtrack. Don’t act like you’re not interested.

Rhythm Heaven Groove (Switch): Button-mashing joy. Perfect for short attention spans and long bathroom breaks.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Switch): Remember when your Mii dated a hotdog? They’re back, and they’ve seen some things.

Enter the Gungeon 2 (PC, Switch 2): Guns with faces. Death with vibes. Bring your bullet hell A-game.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword (PC, PS5, Xbox): Capcom’s samurai horror returns. Less parry, more stabby.

Ikuma – The Frozen Compass (PC, PS5, Xbox): Ice-cold fantasy. Probably a hidden gem. Probably impossible to explain to your mates.

Star Wars: Zero Company (PC, PS5, Xbox): No Jedi here. Just blasters, rebels, and morally grey missions.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss (PC, PS5, Xbox): Tentacle horror. Cosmic dread. A bad trip with great lighting.

Decapolice (PC, PS4/5, Switch): Anime cops? Anime corruption? Let’s goooo.

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 (PC): The apocalypse, but make it cold. Good luck surviving. You won’t.

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past (PC, TBD consoles): This is real. We’re confused and intrigued. Nostalgia hits different in 4K.

Screamer (PC, PS5, Xbox): Sounds like a horror title. Probably has jump scares. Play with headphones and regret it immediately.

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (PC, PS5, Switch 2): You’re in space. You’re exploring. You’ll probably die surrounded by pretty colours.

The Occultist (PC, PS5, Xbox): Creepy, cursed, and probably full of puzzles you’ll pretend to solve without a walkthrough.

Lords of the Fallen 2 (PC): Another Souls-like, because pain is the new pleasure.

We’ll keep this list updated whenever devs announce dates or drop cryptic tweets. But for now, this is your survival kit. It won’t fill the GTA-shaped hole in your chest, but it’ll numb the pain with a controller and a half-finished energy drink.