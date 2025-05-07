Every Character, Every Location in GTA 6 — Wrap Your Eyes Around This

Here is every GTA 6 character and location across Vice City’s sun-soaked, neon-lit, and dangerously unpredictable new world of Leonida

Rockstar’s next chaotic playground, GTA 6, is bursting at the seams with unforgettable characters and wild new locales — from swamps full of secrets to strip clubs stacked with potential chart-toppers.

Whether you’re in it for the heists, the hustles, or just vibing in a pastel tracksuit, here’s your crash course in every key face and every must-see corner of Leonida.

Sun, surf, and a whole lot of crime — welcome back to America’s most chaotic paradise.

Jason and Lucia never had it easy. But when a quick hustle turns into a full-blown disaster, the duo finds themselves on the wrong end of a statewide conspiracy — deep in the underbelly of sunny, savage Leonida.

It’s ride-or-die now, and they’ll have to trust each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Jason Duval

“If anything happens, I’m right behind you.”

Jason’s trying to keep a low profile, but trouble’s always been his shadow. Raised among grifters and small-time crooks, he thought a stint in the Army might straighten him out — instead, it just taught him how to hustle better.

Now he’s in the Keys, back to running drugs, and wondering if it’s time for a new chapter.

Then came Lucia.

Meeting her might’ve been fate, or maybe just another bad decision waiting to happen. He’s hoping it’s the first — but in Vice City, it’s hard to tell.

Lucia Caminos

“The only thing that matters is who you know and what you got.”

Lucia was born scrappy. Taught to fight before she could spell, she’s been battling for her family ever since. A rough past landed her behind bars in Leonida Penitentiary — and a stroke of luck got her out.

Now, she’s done playing nice.

Lucia’s got a plan, and this time, she’s sticking to it. All she wants is the life her mother dreamed of back in Liberty City — only this time, Lucia’s not dreaming, she’s doing. And if Jason fits into that picture?

Even better. But she’s not waiting around.

Only in Leonida

When the sun goes down and the neon lights up, everyone’s got something to gain — and way more to lose.

Cal Hampton

“There are way too many birds flying around in perfect formation.”

Cal’s the guy you call when you need a weird theory, a burner phone, or both. He’s Jason’s old buddy and a Coast Guard comms snooper with a love of beer, paranoia, and conspiracy blogs.

America’s drowning — Cal’s just enjoying the low tide.

“The club money pay for the studio, and the drug money pay for it all.”

Boobie’s a Vice City icon — loud, proud, and loaded. From the strip club to the studio, he’s flipped his street rep into a business empire. But make no mistake: under that smile is a stone-cold operator.

Right now, his focus is Only Raw Records — and one breakout hit away from taking over the Vice City sound.

Dre’Quan Priest

“Dancers are like my A&Rs. If the record’s a hit, DJs gonna be spinnin’ it.”

Hustler first, artist second — Dre’Quan always had one foot in the street and one in the studio. Now he’s all-in on music. With his label Only Raw Records picking up steam, and Real Dimez under his wing, Dre’s chasing his big break.

No more booking acts through strip clubs. He’s aiming higher.

“All my dimes in this club. Meet my twin, make it a dub.”

Bae-Luxe and Roxy are the glitter-coated storm taking over Vice City — one viral hit at a time. These high school besties turned their street hustle into rap gold and social media heat.

They’ve already blown up once. Now they’re betting it all on round two with Only Raw Records.

Raul Bautista

“Life is full of surprises, my friend. I think we’d all be wise to remember that.”

Raul’s an old-school pro with charm and a plan — usually the risky kind. Bank robberies are his specialty, and he’s always on the lookout for fresh talent willing to roll the dice.

The scores are getting bigger. The risks? Even bigger.

“I hauled so much grass in that plane, I could make the state of Leonida levitate.”

Brian’s been smuggling since the golden days — now he’s running product from his boatyard with a cold drink in one hand and a loose grip on retirement.

He’s letting Jason crash at one of his places rent-free. The catch? Handle the dirty work… and don’t miss sangria night with his wife, Lori.

GTA Destinations in Leonida

Vice City

The party never ended — it just got weirder. Vice City is still the capital of glam, grit, and greed. Cruise through Ocean Beach’s pastel paradise, dive into Little Cuba’s hustle, or lose yourself in the knock-off wonderland of Tisha-Wocka Market. It’s America, amplified.

Leonida Keys

No shirt, no shoes, no problem. The Keys are laid-back and sun-drenched — perfect for sipping rum by the water. Just don’t forget: this tropical dream is also a front-row seat to some very real danger.

Grassrivers

Deep, dark, and full of secrets. These wetlands aren’t just home to gators — they’re crawling with smugglers, swamp freaks, and creatures you don’t want to meet after dark.

Port Gellhorn

Once a tourist trap, now a twilight zone of empty strip malls and neon ghosts. Port Gellhorn’s got its own vibe — think dirt bikes, dollar beers, and the distinct smell of bad decisions.

Ambrosia

Welcome to sugar country. The Allied Crystal refinery runs the show, and the local biker gang keeps the peace — if you can call it that. Industrial America, with a criminal twist.

Mount Kalaga

Up north, things get real quiet — until they don’t. Mount Kalaga’s home to off-grid survivalists, hunters, and the kind of locals who treat every stranger like a government spy.

Check out the soundtrack for GTA 6 here.

Check in at Rockstar Games for more updates. GTA 6 is set to land 26th May 2026