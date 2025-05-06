What Song Is Playing in the New GTA 6 Trailer?

The Pointer Sisters just crash-landed in Vice City

Rockstar’s second trailer for GTA 6 has dropped, and while everyone’s clocking the neon-drenched chaos of Leonida, there’s one thing music nerds (and the internet) want to know — what’s that absolute bop playing in the background?

That would be Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters — a sweaty, synth-laced R&B cut from their 1986 album of the same name. It’s sultry, slightly sleazy, and criminally underrated — which basically makes it the perfect fit for the Vice City comeback tour.

Not one of the group’s biggest hits on streaming platforms (yet), but give it time. Rockstar trailers have a habit of resurrecting forgotten gems and shooting them back into the charts.

It’s not the first time the devs have set the tone with a well-placed needle drop. Let’s not forget that Trailer 1 opened with Love Is a Long Road by Florida’s own Tom Petty — a dusty, road-worn anthem from Full Moon Fever that had fans instantly spinning theories about heartbreak, highways, and high-stakes heists.

1. Trailer Music: The First Clues to the Soundtrack

So far, we’ve got:

Tom Petty – Love Is a Long Road (Trailer 1)

The Pointer Sisters – Hot Together (Trailer 2)

These choices are more than just vibe-setting background noise — they’re a coded message from Rockstar about what to expect from the in-game radio.

And if history’s any guide (GTA: Vice City gave us bangers from Hall & Oates, Michael Jackson, and A Flock of Seagulls), we’re likely in for a soundtrack packed with ‘80s deep cuts, regional oddities, and plenty of modern hits reimagined through a sun-baked, pastel lens.

No official playlist has been released yet, but fans are already dissecting every second of audio for more clues. Rockstar’s not just building a game — they’re building a world, and the soundtrack is a huge part of what makes it feel alive.

GTA 6 lands May 26th 2026 – head here for more.