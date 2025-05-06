‘Ashamed That You Hate It’—Bean Magazine’s anthem for the overthinkers

The Brisbane trio turns disappointment into a mosh-worthy groove.
Brisbane’s indie-rock trio Bean Magazine is back with “Ashamed That You Hate It”, the latest sun-drenched single from their upcoming EP FOLLY (out June 6).
Infused with ‘90s nostalgia and raw emotion, the track wrestles with the sting of unmet expectations—“The EP is about being a fool and having a bit of a laugh at yourself” says frontman Henry Creamer.
The 7-track EP, produced by Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack, balances frenetic guitar riffs and introspective lyricism.
Already turning heads with earlier singles “Share You” and “Free As Hell,” the band kicks off a 28-date national tour this week, supporting Ball Park Music after a whirlwind 2024 opening for The Rubens and Hockey Dad.