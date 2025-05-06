André 3000 Steals the Met Gala Spotlight Wearing a Grand Piano and Surprise Album

A deeply personal project born from simplicity

André 3000 made a show-stopping entrance at this year’s Met Gala, turning heads with a grand piano strapped to his back—an avant-garde ensemble crafted by Burberry in collaboration with benji bixby and styled by Law Roach.

But the Outkast legend didn’t stop there: he paired the jaw-dropping look with a surprise EP, 7 Piano Sketches, a 16-minute collection of instrumental pieces.

The album, his first since 2023’s flute-centric New Blue Sun, fully embraces André’s experimental spirit, with a press release cheekily noting, “Warning: No Bars.”

Recorded mostly on an iPhone in a sparsely furnished Texas home, 7 Piano Sketches began as intimate, off-the-cuff compositions shared only with friends and family.

André revealed the album was nearly titled The Best Worst Rap Album In History, joking that it’s “the worst” because it has no lyrics—but “the best” because it represents his freest, most emotionally unfiltered work yet.

The release coincides with André and Big Boi’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, cementing his legacy as a boundary-pushing icon.

See the full track list below.

1. bluffing in the snow

2. and then one day you’ll …

3. when you’re a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained

4. hotel lobby pianos

5. blueberry mansions

6. off rhythm laughter

7. i spend all day waiting for the night