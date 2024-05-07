André 3000, Kim Gordon, Genesis Owusu & Tkay Maidza announced for AGNSWs VOLUME round two

Giving the Sydney Opera House and VIVID a run for their money, AGNSW announces VOLUME

Get ready for Volume, the groundbreaking music series set to return to the Art Gallery of New South Wales this July.

Curated by the Art Gallery’s music and community curator Jonathan Wilson, and nestled within the historic Tank, once a storage unit for wartime oil, Volume transforms the space into a hub of artistic exploration.

Against this unique backdrop, audiences will be treated to a lineup that defies genre and invites listeners on an immersive and wild sonic adventure.

Leading the charge is André 3000, the visionary behind New Blue Sun LIVE. Making his long-awaited return to Australian shores, André 3000 brings his experimental jazz-infused hip-hop to captivate audiences once again. Joined by a talented ensemble of musicians, his performance promises to be a captivating blend of innovation and artistry.

Kim Gordon, the iconic Sonic Youth co-founder, brings her signature blend of raw energy and sonic experimentation to the stage. With tracks from her latest album, The Collective, Gordon invites audiences to explore the intersection of music and emotion in a way that only she can deliver.

Genesis Owusu, the Ghanaian-Australian sensation, offers a genre-defying experience that challenges expectations and celebrates individuality. With his unique blend of post-punk, post-rap, and R&B, Owusu invites listeners to embrace the beauty of artistic diversity.

Rounding out the lineup is Tkay Maidza, the dynamic rapper whose infectious energy has earned her acclaim worldwide. Fresh off the release of her latest album, Sweet Justice, Maidza promises to deliver a performance that is as captivating as it is memorable.

With ticket sales opening on May 21st, Volume promises to be an experience that celebrates the transformative power of music in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

Check out tickets and more info here.