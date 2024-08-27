Best Events coming at you from the NT to NSW in September

Floodlights, Zion Garcia and Gilgamesh, here are the best gigs and events happening next month

Get ready for an unforgettable season of live music, art, and performance! Our gig guide highlights the most exciting events happening near you, from the Northern Territory to Sydney.

Discover new talent, experience epic performances, and be a part of history-making premieres. Whether you’re a music lover, art enthusiast, or just looking for a unique experience, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the top events you won’t want to miss:

Guts Touring 2024: Floodlights and James Range Band Hit the Road

Guts Touring is back with a 10-date tour featuring indie-rock darlings Floodlights and Utju’s James Range Band.

“I remember hearing about bands like Amyl and Dumb Punts doing the Guts Tours and thinking how amazing it’d be to get to do it. We feel so lucky to have gotten the call up and are counting down the days now. It’s going to be so special.” – Joe Draffen, Floodlights

From September 19 to 28, they’ll bring live music to remote communities in the Northern Territory, fostering cross-cultural exchanges and unforgettable experiences.

With a focus on supporting local talent and showcasing diverse voices, this tour is a true celebration of Australian music. Don’t miss the chance to see these incredible bands in unique and breathtaking locations.

GUTS TOURING 2024

with Floodlights and James Range Band

Thursday 19 September – Alice Springs

Friday 20 September – Mutitjulu

Saturday 21 September – Docker River

Sunday 22 September – Tjukurla

Tuesday 24 September – Kintore

Wednesday 25 September – Mount Liebig

Thursday 26 September – Papunya

Friday 27 September – Ltyentye Apurte/Santa Teresa

Saturday 28 September – Utju

Archie Party 2024: Live Music, Art, and Food at the Art Gallery of NSW

Join the party on September 6 at the Art Gallery of NSW, featuring headliner Zion Garcia, art activations, and access to the Archibald, Wynne, and Sulman Prizes 2024 exhibition.

Enjoy an unforgettable night of music, art, and food, with DJ sets, performances, and interactive experiences. This is the perfect opportunity to explore the gallery after dark, meet new people, and be a part of Sydney’s vibrant cultural scene.

Get your tickets now for an unmissable night of fun and creativity!

Experience the epic story of Gilgamesh, humanity’s oldest written epic poem, in a new full-length Australian opera. Composed by Jack Symonds and directed by Kip Williams, this groundbreaking production brings together Opera Australia, Sydney Chamber Opera, and Carriageworks from September 26 to October 5.

With a talented cast, stunning set design, and innovative soundscapes, Gilgamesh is an opera like no other. Don’t miss the chance to witness history in the making and be a part of this unforgettable premiere.

